Karabakh's Destiny Has Been Decided

The U.S. Basic Handling of the Karabakh Topic The U.S. position on the Karabakh issue was developed by the Bill Clinton administration and approved by the team and experts of the George Bush administration. In the spring of 2001 the U.S. attempt to use the Karabakh issue as an instrument for pressure against Russia was determined by the U.S.-Russian negotiations on missiles, which was important for the United States. Beside such a powerful lever as NATO expansion, Richard Armitage and partly Richard Haas proposed the idea of blackmailing Russia using the Karabakh topic. Russia assumed a favorable position of non-intervention and did not allow itself to be involved in that situation, realizing that nothing will come out of that initiative. The Key West attempt failed, and the Bush administration never came back to that initiative. The Armenian politicians and experts must find out for themselves whether there is a U.S. stance on Nagorno-Karabakh and other unrecognized states. If yes, how is that position expressed? If the Armenian political class does not want to ask that question and answer it, it is necessary to use the “legal coercion” method of the understanding of that question. Otherwise, all this is becoming dangerous. Not only the opposition but also the ruling regime uses the Karabakh topic in the internecine fights. The United States is not interested in the national interests of Georgia and Azerbaijan. The United States has recognized the annexation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia by Russia. The United States is only interested in the threats to stability of the rest of Georgia. In the case of Nagorno-Karabakh there has never been an issue of “patronage”. NKR is part of the political space of Armenia. The United States is not worried by separatism but the uncontrollable situation in certain territories where issues of international crime may rise that threaten the system of regional security that is under creation. The United States calls on Russia to eliminate the crime hotbeds in Abkhazia, South Ossetia and, most importantly, in Transdniester. The United States cannot and does not want to eliminate Russia’s control over the territories which are geopolitical points. Nagorno-Karabakh is not among the eliminated issues. Nagorno-Karabakh is Armenian and only Armenian. The issue is merely the imitation of the political process which must lead Azerbaijan to recognition.