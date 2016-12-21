U.S. and NATO Made Decision on Armenia

NATO has been activated in several directions, primarily because the indisputable enemy has been “found” in Russia. Moscow has done a lot to regain the status of enemy N 1. In this connection, NATO is strengthening its operations in the Baltic-Central Europe and Black Sea-Mediterranean directions where the Caucasus transforms from an outskirt of competition to a core region where the interests of NATO and Russia, as well as Turkey and Iran clash. In addition, the stances of Turkey and Iran, despite the relations with Russia, are in line with NATO’s interests. Russia has been in the middle of an intensifying geopolitical blockade for several years now, and the international community understands that Moscow has no chance to remain part of the Western community. Certainly, there are serious controversies among NATO member states, including the leading participants of the alliance. However, the arguments are strong, considering Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria. There are concerns that Russia, having appeared in blockade, will try to break through in other directions. In this connection, NATO is trying to enlarge the range of partners and penetrates to the Near East and North Africa. Reliable conditions for partnership with Georgia have been created in the South Caucasus, attempts are made to involve Armenia which is already quite hostile towards NATO. The game in the South Caucasus is rather complicated, and not everything is as smooth with Georgia as it seems. However, without Armenia it is difficult to adapt the South Caucasus, and NATO will be trying to resolve that problem. Neither the United States, nor NATO care about the regime in Armenia. They treat Armenia like a Latin American country, considering some confessional and geopolitical conditions. The Untied States and NATO have decided that the ruling circles in Armenia are a sample of a backward criminal group and there is no need to pay attention to it. Armenia will be absorbed by NATO, whether the regime wants that or not, which will not be allowed to bargain. In addition, the situation in the country is getting worse. The fact that the new minister of defense of Armenia is a member of the Griboyedov Club is enough to be ridiculous and to be considered as a Russian agent. The activities of the Alliance depend on NATO’s perspectives in the South Caucasus in the direction of Turkey, Iran, Central Asia and the Near East. Is the struggle for the South Caucasus sufficiently intense? Of course, the struggle has started and in several directions, and the region will be removed from its neighbors except Iran.