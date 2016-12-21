They Hit Putin Again, This Time Lower the Waist

The Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov was killed in Turkey. The ambassador was killed by a young off-duty policeman who exclaimed “Allah akbar” and announced that it was a retribution for Syria. There is information that the assailant is an ex-employee of the special department of the Turkish police. The ambassador was killed while making a speech during a photo exhibition, in front of many cameras. This circumstance is evidence that the killers or rather the terrorists did not just intend to kill the ambassador but to do it in the most cynical way, against Russia, or rather President Putin. Putin has already stated that this murder intends to harm the Russian-Turkish normalization. The same thing was repeated by the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. Immediately after the news about the murder the Turkish president Erdogan telephoned Putin and told him the incident was unexpected for him. The Russian government is not prone to blame the Turkish authorities. A special investigative group is being formed to visit Turkey and to work with the Turkish law enforcement agencies to disclose the murder. “We must find the hand that directed the murderer,” the Russian president told the foreign minister, the heads of the Federal Security Service and foreign intelligence. This time Putin did not speak about a stab in the back, like he had defined the act of downing the Russian airplane by the Turkish armed forces at the Syrian-Turkish border. One of the Russian pilots was killed. This incident caused tension in the Russian-Turkish relations. A few months later, in June, these relations started normalizing. Information came that the Turkish president Erdogan has written a letter to Putin and apologized for what had happened, which was Russia’s condition for reconciliation. There was not a clear and convincing fact that Erdogan had apologized and had apologized to Russia, not the family of the killed pilot. At any rate, Russia and Turkish set out in a process of reconciliation, a rather dynamic process, including negotiations over restoring their defense cooperation. Still they disagreed over Syria where the Russian armed forces support Assad and helped liberate Aleppo. Turkey was mainly silent in this process, keeping in touch with the Russian government. In fact, Ankara which supports the removal of Assad and has made claims to Syrian territories during the conflict gave way to Moscow. It is hard to tell what for or under what conditions. In the meantime, the cynical murder of the ambassador in Turkey took place, and this time Moscow did not describe it as a stab in the back. Not because it trusts the Turkish government but because it was not a stab in the back but a kick below the waist. Evidence to this is Putin’s situation during the meeting with the foreign minister, FBI and foreign intelligence. There is not even a hint that the Turkish government is somehow related to the incident. However, the situation is not equivocal. Of course, terrorist attacks regularly take place in Turkey the latest of which was a few days ago. At the same time, after the July attempt at a coup in Turkey a special operation is in process, thousands of people are arrested, tens of thousands of people are persecuted. There is no doubt that the Turkish law enforcement agencies and special services are on a special mode. It is also beyond doubt that this special mode must be in touch with such sabotages too which must be expectable for Ankara, especially with regard to the Russian-Turkish aspect, especially provided the warplane and the attitude of official Ankara. And what was that position? Ankara gradually made the incident appear as a plot against Turkey, to cause a row with Russia. After all, the Turkish servicemen who had downed the Russian warplane were arrested for the July plot, classifying them among rebels, thereby trying to “backdate” the warplane incident as part of the plot against the Turkish authorities. In this context, Ankara should have been even more attentive to repetitions of such “plots”. At the same time, the circumstance that the murder had been committed by a former police “special department” officer makes the situation equivocal, considering that there are no “former officers” of such departments. Hence, it is obvious that either Erdogan does not keep the situation under control in Turkey, which may be a little strange because after the July coup Erdogan has established a dictatorship in Turkey or, on the one hand, he reconciles with Putin and on the other hand he shoots the Russian ambassador, this time hitting below the waist, not in the back. One thing is clear that official Ankara was unable to prevent this hit to Putin. In the meantime, it stated that Putin had prevented the hit to Erdogan in July. After the failed coup in Turkey there was information that the Russian special services had informed Erdogan about the upcoming attack, that helped him out. The Turkish president stated that he would get killed had he stayed at the hotel for another 15 minutes. One other question occurs. If the Russian special services possessed information on the Turkish coup and helped Erdogan out, how come these services did not save the Russian ambassador, preventing the attempt on him? And finally, there is another interesting circumstance – the cynical act of terrorism against Russia and the murder in Turkey overlapped with the terrorist attack in the capital of Germany when the truck drove at the crowd during the Christmas fair and killed and injured people. This is the next terrorist attack against Europe, this time in the capital of Germany, the leader in Europe, not France which is a traditional “addressee” of terrorism. Interestingly, a few hours before these terrorist attacks the EU prolonged the sanctions against Russia until 31 July 2017. Germany has a key role in both the European policy on Russia and the relations with Turkey which have been tense recently. In addition, it is notable that both Turkey and Russia play the circumstance of terrorism, security in the relations with Europe. The Russian authorities announce from time to time that Europe can be security only in case of cooperation with Russia, and the Turkish authorities threaten to “let in” the terrorists who have not got to Europe. It is complicated and perhaps impossible to tell or evaluate how the terrorist attacks that took place almost simultaneously are interrelated but the comparison is symptomatic though terrorism is becoming normal in international relations. And in this normal thing Turkey and the Russian-Turkish relations acquire a special importance. The impression is that the Russian-Turkish relations recovering after half a year of disagreement are already becoming a problem not inasmuch for the international community as for these two countries, turning them to their own hostages. Putin’s behavior in the meeting following the murder was that of a lion in a cage which runs around the cage and cannot get out. It is interesting to know where Putin should get the third punch from Turkey to realize that Turkey cannot be Russia’s friend in life, they can be friends in “death” at best.