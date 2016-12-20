Iranian President Answers Azerbaijan in Armenia

On December 21 the president of Iran Hasan Rowhani will visit Armenia. His visit has been discussed for several times now but despite statements at different levels, Rowhani visits Armenia four years after his election, ahead of the next presidential elections in Iran. When the Iran-Armenia relations, the mutual political-military importance of the two countries are concerned, the lack of high-level meetings for several years becomes a non-ordinary, strange reality. On the other hand, the impact of Armenia’s dependence on Russia on the Iran-Armenia relations is obvious. Russia is following these relations attentively to ensure that there are no developments which would foster the weakening and overcoming of economic dependence of Armenia on Russia. This makes the Armenian government cautious in its relations with Iran, which is expressed in the lack of high-level relations between Armenia and Iran because purely protocol meetings are unacceptable to the Iranian side, and Iran expects specific content and follow-up. In addition, the Iranian president Rowhani announced about the need for proper follow-up immediately after his elections, several times through years. Now the Iranian president is arriving in Armenia. Does this mean that the substantial content that Iran expects from a high-level Iran-Armenia meeting has come up? At least, no such u-turn or novelty is on the ground. A few weeks ago Armenia and Iran pre-signed a gas deal under which Armenia can buy gas from Iran and sell to other countries but obviously it cannot be implemented without Gazprom, the owner of the gas network in Armenia. The situation may change if a new gas pipeline is discussed during Rowhani’s visit, and the presidents of the two countries state having discussed it. Or if there are new developments in the Iran-Armenia railway construction. Will Iran help Armenia to accelerate the construction of the North-South highway, especially in the south which is the most complicated one? The fact is that the agenda of the meeting is not published ahead of the visit. Moreover, after a long break the visit of the Iranian president to Armenia seems to be part of the series of Eurasian visits. Rowhani arrives in Armenia for one day. According to the staff of the Iranian president, Rowhani comes to Armenia for a day and he will leave for Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In fact, he is visiting the three “southern” countries of the five EAEU member states. In this context, it is possible that the Iranian president is visiting Armenia for the EAEU-Iran relations rather than bilateral Iran-Armenia prospects to discuss issues with Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Apparently, ahead of the visit of Rowhani to Moscow. Recently, official Tehran has stated that Rowhani has accepted Putin’s invitation to visit Moscow. It is known that the issue of free trade with Iran is being discussed at the level of the EAEU. Armenia may have some interest but it is not the bilateral Iran-Armenia relation and has nothing to do with the political-military importance that it has for Armenia. At the same time, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commenting on the visit of the prime minister of Israel to Azerbaijan, stated that Baku should not have accepted that visit. Iran complained that Azerbaijan has gone for Israel’s policy of controversies among Islamic states. Interestingly, the statement made in this connection and the information of the Iranian side on the visit of the Iranian president to Armenia were on the same day, almost coincided. It is interesting whether Rowhani would have decided to visit Armenia had Baku not received the prime minister of Israel. Is the visit of the Iranian president to Armenia Tehran’s answer to the Azerbaijani-Israeli negotiations?