Is France Following the U.S. Path?

Nothing new is happening in the United States, and especially France. The old traditional ideas of the right conservatives are returning. François Fillon, a right conservative, Gaullist and Republican, Catholic and conservative in the broad sense of the word, is currently becoming the key phenomenon. Of course, it’s a pity that voters did not prefer Nicolas Sarkozy but Francois Fillon is the more radical version of Sarkozy’s policy.

Francois Charles Armand Fillon was born on 4 March 1954. He is a member of the Union for the Popular Movement, was the Minister of Labor in Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffari’s cabinet, and in 2004-2005 he was the minister of education. Fillon is the most long-lived prime minister of the fifth republic following George Pompidou. He is the only prime minister who served through a whole presidential term. Currently he is a member of parliament, he was elected from the electoral district of Paris.

The rightist voters preferred a typical Gallist, not Alain Juppe, a right-centrist, hoping to bid farewell to the French socialism that has driven the country into bankruptcy, economic decline, and refugees continue to pack. Let’s discuss an alternative to socialism, not Fillon.

There was a time when the socialists and communists gathered up to half a million people on the central squares of Paris and received more than one third of votes. Then the socialists started winning presidential and parliamentary elections. These times have passed, however.

The French economy is cracking, and the government is confused and does not know what to do in a period of terrorism and an immigration wave. While under Francois Mitterrand France had economic and social resources to face the chaos, now they have almost run out of them.

Mystically, during a time of crisis Hollande’s government has adopted such wild methods as the law on tax on wealth and crazy tariffs on high income. Back in 2012 when the socialists were celebrating their victory, it was clear what France should expect.

This period was marked by Germany’s leadership in Europe not only economically but also politically. The socialists almost pushed France out of global powers and turned it to a second-class European power.

Sarkozy was not a classic Gaullist indeed but he was trying to impart France with the status of the leader in Europe and a U.S. partner not only in NATO but also in general global issues.

Aside from an economic failure France has lost the role it used to have under Jacques Chirac. Millions of French, even those with a bourgeois psychology, needs a powerful France and in the modern world the Gaullists can offer this. The French society has made several mistakes, and now it is in a quest for this country’s greatness which has been temporarily lost.

France understands well that it is possible to return the national power only if the country returns its role of a European leader and the European Union is revived. The second issue is to ensure France’s relative sovereignty.

In addition, Francois Fillon is trying to use Russia’s role in the “sovereignty” of France and in strengthening its role in NATO. All this is very similar to Donald Trump’s campaign which intends to unite the Republicans and direct them against Russia.

Francois Fillon does not and cannot have a more weighty argument than overcoming the hostility with Russia. In reality, “Russia” does not have a special importance for the French politics aside from that of propaganda. The only problem is the electoral program which will last for several months and end.

Note that there was a similar theatrical performance in the German politics when Angela Merkel was trying to act as Russia’s advocate. However, when soon the Americans fully supported Germany in the game Germany v. UK, the Germans preferred turning their back to the Russians, becoming a European leader.

Germany is the key partner of Poland and the Baltic states in facing the Russian expansion. This role is awaiting France too where even the socialist Hollande supports partnership with the United States and the containment of the Russians. In this case, what should one tell the Gaullists when Charles de Gaulle has disappeared, and France is facing a new problem.

What is to be expected with regard to sanctions against Russia? These sanctions cause minimum harm to Europe, especially the French farmers, and it is ridiculous to give this as an argument. Catholic and traditional Fillon considers the goals of toppling Bashar Assad to be a mistake because he supports the Christians of the Near East. However, nobody in France will understand support to Assad for the sake of relations with Russia, nobody needs that.

So, why is Russia so dear to the right conservatives of France aside from propaganda? Donald Trump has scared Europeans, irrespective of their party affiliation. Europe has not understood Trump’s policy yet but they are starting to feel that the Russian topic was a mere bluff for the electoral campaign.

No doubt the topics of Ukraine and Crime will remain problems for France, like for Germany. By the way, it should be noted that Germany cannot influence France which cannot aspire to a serious role in Europe unless it takes part in Russia’s containment.