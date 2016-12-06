Priorities Relating to Armenia Will Continue: U.S. Ambassador

I don’t expect significant changes in the U.S.-Armenian relations, the U.S. Ambassador in Armenia Richard Mills said during today’s briefing in answer to Lragir.am’s question. According to him, the new U.S. president will conduct his policy, will have new advisors who will have a fresh look at the U.S.-Armenian relations.

He noted that over the past 25 years all the U.S. presidents, whether Democrat or Republican, wished Armenia to have democracy, prosperity and peaceful coexistence with neighbors. And I don’t think that the aim of a prosperous, free and safe Armenia may change, Ambassador Mills said.

Mills noted that the U.S. priorities relating to Armenia – promotion of trade relations and development of entrepreneurship and strengthening of democratic institutions and transparency - will continue.

Most importantly, he said, the United States will continue to work towards finding a lasting solution for Nagorno-Karabakh in the framework of the Minsk Group. He noted that the embassy must be able to present to the new administration in the upcoming months why the relations with Armenia are important.