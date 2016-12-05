What's Happening to Putin?

Recently Putin has called a regular meeting of the Russian elite and tried to explain what he is going to do, primarily in the sphere of foreign policy. Foreign policy means nothing but the relations with the United States.

Recently he has been demanding precise and exhaustive explanations of foreign political events from his advisers and co-participants of political adventures, and how they will end up for Russia and for him personally.

The instruction was accepted with pleasure because his close advisors have appeared among those who are dissatisfied with the president’s foreign policy.

Of course, those “advisors” who stayed on the “substitutes’ bench” for a long time despite their scholarly and practical experience and doctoral degrees have been involved in this job. Even the current foreign minister was in this role to some extent.

On the other hand, officials who are not related to foreign policy, such as leading tycoons and heads of special services, have been involved.

One special service has been formed in Russia, the competition between the special services has been eliminated. The Federal Security Service is dominant although the leaders of this service are not distinguished for their holistic perception of foreign political issues.

An example of this is the decisions of the Russian political leadership on Syria and Ukraine. These two decisions were a failure and only the Obama administration’s pseudo-pacifism allowed calling these two adventures successful.

Nevertheless, Putin’s elite is not only confused but also split, and few realize what will happen in the future. Part of the elite intends to close their accounts in Russia and take their capital to the West, say goodbye to their former destiny, therefore many are now stealing at a faster pace.

Those who are smarter and have watched the movie 17 Moments of Spring realize that there is no need to hurry at a time when “artillery fire” will again be heard in the streets of Moscow, and bolder people will take the places in the leadership. Everyone has watched this movie and remembers Muller’s logic.

In Russia, they put to prison governors and ministers, i.e. those who have not realized the time and direction of escape, and especially the money for that. The important thing is to take a lot of money to have something to agree on.

The important thing, however, is how to get rid of the FSS clerks when they start asking for their piece of cake, and the oligarchs find themselves in a worse situation than Berezovsky and Khodorkovsky. If formerly Lavrov was trying to persuade Putin and his “advisors” that it is time to agree with the Americans and others, now he believes that it is time to retreat and to “bow the proud Russian head” ahead of the prospect of losing power, no more no less. To bow to the Americans because none of the “sensible advisors” believes that the politicians and military leaders that have come to government in the United States are ready for reconciliation with Russia.

Moreover, Russia will lose the positions it still has, and its partners are already dreaming of a new sponsor from the other side of the ocean.

The United States is successfully getting out of scenarios of suicide of its own economy and is drawing new circles of enlargement of conventional arms. In other words, a new lap of arms race starts which is an unfavorable prospect for Russia.

The arms race drew the ambitious state of USSR to death, let alone the Russians with their uncertain prospects relating to the current oil prices and gas.

Putin was modest at this meeting of the Russian criminal elite, in other words, he was not in the role of a tsar. All the participants of the meeting had noticed that and it became a signal how and when to escape.

As to critical attitude to Putin, it is necessary to distinguish between the public attitude which has a more critical view, and the attitude of the country’s political leadership which has real politik views and will never expose Russia for the sake of Putin’s image.

One has to understand that a lot of leaders of public opinion belong to left intellectual circles but they mainly express and pass negative judgments about Putin’s regime. The rightist forces are traditionally moderate in their attitude to Putin and are aware of his popularity.

There is another factor too – the relations with Europe and Turkey. Turkey remains one of the small consumers of Russian gas. Currently they are persuading Putin that everything is fine with the Europeans, and favorable conditions are awaiting Russia. However, after the signal to the “advisors” he realized that this is not true. The Europeans are not trying to get reconciled with the Russians or follow the United States. They are trying to create new conditions for counteracting to the Russian expansion.

Russia is viewed as an expansionist and aggressive country. The Russians have only one reliable ally in the modern world – Israel – but not quite so. However, Israel itself needs support and continues to benefit from the resources of the United States.

The militaristic circles in the United States are ready to accept the challenge from the Jewish circles but in this case certain preparations are expected when party of the Jewish organizations are ready to start an anti-Russian fight with certain purposes.

Putin does not have reliable partners, especially friends. I tis trying to present certain politicians as friends but time is up and there is no return to the old setting. Nobody wants to set up close relations with Russia.

Apparently, the Russians will prefer to rid of their “partners”, including those with whom all the possible political-military contracts have been signed. All this is coming down like a card house.

Hold on, Putin!