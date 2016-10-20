Revolution in SRC

The new head of SRC Vardan Harutiunyan held a meeting of the top management and spoke about the necessity to view business as a partner, noting that the entrepreneurs should be treated as ones who creates public good.

Vardan Harutiunyan said the entrepreneurs abiding by the law should not feel the presence of SRC and protectionism should be altogether ruled out.

These are words that are expected after the appointment of a new head of SRC. A new head of SRC will hardly say anything else, assign a new approach. Everyone has spoken about making sure that those abiding by the law should have no problems, businesses are not a dairy cow but a partner and other inspiring and important things.

However, SRC leaders were changed, sooner or later, and every other new leader actually assigned the same tasks or underscored the need for new approaches, unintentionally asserting that the previous leader did not achieve their declared goals.

There are two reasons for non-achievement: first of all the will of the leader who said one thing and did another thing. A person may be fully aware of the need for a new style, wish that honestly but fail to achieve it, and there are many reasons for that, including the unsuitability to that position, lack of support of the leadership, constant requests through connections for one business circle or another.

There is one more circumstance aside from the possible reasons. The head of SRC is not just the head of SRC. The head of SRC may want a lot of things but, objectively, he cannot control the entire system alone. And the SRC is a system where the corruption risks have been refined and structured for decades. In addition to this, this system is a mockup of the ruling system in Armenia, in other words, it is divided to quotas for different groups in government.

This system cannot change the manner of its work compared with what was there so far only because the head of SRC has been replaced. Short-term cosmetic changes are possible but they will not be systemic, they will not become a method and culture for the activities of the SRC.

A personnel revolution is needed to achieve this. There is no alternative. There is no alternative to a personnel revolution inside the SRC to keep the systemic evolution of the Armenian economy going and to mitigate the danger of a revolution and uprising in Armenia.

The current leadership of this system cannot change its manner of work for many reasons. These people did not just work but also lived with the methodology that existed in the SRC.

It has formed a psychology and mentality.

This is the problem so people should be brought to the system who have a different mentality and psychology.

By the way, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan spoke about this during the question and answer session between the National Assembly and the government answering the question on how to attract highly qualified workforce to the system of governance without a high pay. Frankly speaking, he said, he does not know how, adding that apparently it is necessary to find people who will see a mission in all this.

The SRC leadership must involve people who will view public governance as their personal mission, free from the psychology and outlook of an “economic terrorist” and “beggar for state procurement”.

Consequently, either the entire leadership changes or the statements of the new head of SRC will simply add to the volumes of “lip service” the Armenian government.